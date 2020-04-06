https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimulus-pandemic-direct-deposit-treasury/2020/04/06/id/961632

Millions of Americans will not receive checks to help with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, including many college students, disabled, and elderly people, NBC News reports.

Because legislators based the stimulus payments on tax returns, many Americans who do not file them will miss out on the payments. Anyone claimed as a dependent on another person’s taxes will not receive a check, which includes many college students since campuses closed due to the outbreak and many seniors who live with their adult children.

“They’re not on their own, and so you feed them and you still provide for them,” Susan Anderson, a mother of two children above the age of 17 from Texas, told NBC. “So, you’re not getting anything, and they’re not getting anything. There’s a huge gap.”

Americans who receive disability benefits are eligible for a payment unless they are claimed as dependents by another. People are also required to include their Social Security number in order to receive a check, meaning many immigrants with green cards or H-1B visas will get payments, but temporary workers and nonresident aliens will not.

Checks from the stimulus bill are expected to mail as soon as next Monday, but many who have not provided their direct deposit information might not receive their checks for weeks, if not months, per the report.

