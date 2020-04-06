https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dow-jumps-1600-growth-rate-new-coronavirus-cases-appears-slow/

(CNBC) — Stocks jumped on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous week, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. appeared to slow down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,627.46 points higher, or more than 7%, at 22,679.99. The S&P 500 gained 7% to close at 2,663.68 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 7.3% to 7,913.24. The major averages rallied to their session highs in the final minutes of the session, with the Dow briefly trading more than 1,700 points higher.

Boeing gained more than 19% to lead the Dow higher. Raytheon Technologies, American Express and Visa rose more than 11% each. The S&P 500 was led higher by the utilities, consumer discretionary and tech sectors, all of which closed more than 7% higher. Retail stocks such as Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Macy’s also rose sharply.

