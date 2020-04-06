http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-u7i9jozkKY/early-april-wuhan-coronavirus-numbers.php

Italy is reporting some progress in its fight against the Wuhan coronrvirus, and yesterday (April 5), Spain had its best day in a while. However, in Germany, the UK, and France, the daily numbers are getting worse.

Yesterday, Italy reported 525 deaths from the virus. A week ago, the daily death rate was around 800. As I have previously reported, the number of new reported cases seems to have leveled off at a little more than 4,000 per day, down from around 6,000.

But Italy has been on lock down for nearly a month, yet is still reporting thousands of new cases every day. Who knows when Italy will reopen?

Spain has surpassed Italy as the European nation most infected by the virus, despite having a smaller population. Yesterday, however, its reported new cases dropped to around 5,500 from an average of more than 7,000 the previous week. Its death count also dropped to 594 from an average of around 800. Was this an anomaly? The next few days should tell us.

The news from Germany, the UK, and France isn’t good. Yesterday, the UK reported more new cases (nearly 6,000 of them) than did Italy and Spain. Germany reported nearly as many as Italy.

The UK also reported more deaths (621) than Italy and Spain did. France reported almost the same number of deaths as Italy.

Here in the U.S., Monday saw a sharp, one-day drop in reported new cases. There were 25,316. The previous three days, we averaged around 32,000 reported new cases.

Our reported daily death toll for the first five days of April is as follows:

April 1 – 1,048

April 2 – 958

April 3 – 1,328

April 4 – 1,331

April 5 – 1,165

In late March, the numbers were:

March 27 – 401

March 28 – 525

March 29 – 362

March 30 – 558

March 31 – 912

The U.S. Surgeon General predicts that this week will be “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized; it’s going to be happening all over the country.”

