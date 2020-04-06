https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/epic-nbc-tweets-striking-moment-democrat-gov-ralph-northam-put-blackface-mask-deletes/

It was only a matter of time.

NBC News 4 posted a tweet on Monday of “Governor Blackface” Ralph Northam putting on his own blackface mask and urging others to do the same!

Soooo good!

Unfortunately, NBC 4 later deleted this EPIC tweet.

The Democrat Party must have complained.

Governor Northam shows the people of Virginia how to Don a blackface (black face?) mask. pic.twitter.com/2V8pVqNLOF — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) April 6, 2020

Of course, Governor Northam is the latest Democrat caught in blackface or KKK gear in a previous photo shoot.



