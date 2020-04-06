https://www.westernjournal.com/firefighters-rescue-golden-retriever-trapped-underground/

Firemen are often called in to deal with issues that have nothing to do with fires. Whenever we find ourselves or our loved ones stuck in awkward predicaments we can’t get ourselves out of, they’re often the first ones we call.

Rescuing cats out of trees is one trope, but Quinn the golden retriever from Scottsdale, Arizona, is here to prove that they have love for dogs, too.

According to what Quinn’s owner told KPNX, the pup was doing what pups do best: chasing a ball — but when the ball rolled into a hole that was just about golden-retriever-sized, Quinn didn’t hesitate to go after it.

When the owner realized Quinn was well and truly stuck, she called for help and the Scottsdale Fire Department responded.

The whole tense endeavor has been shared in videos that have now circulated on social media. The firefighters carefully assessed the situation and slowly began digging the poor pup out of the four-foot hole.

After firefighters removed some of the overhang and brushed enough debris out of the way, Quinn managed to get to her feet — with a little help — and exit the hole, shaking off the dust and wagging in thanks.

All in all, it took the crew less than half an hour to safely free the dog. The fire department posted a video detailing the rescue on their social media accounts, and both Angela Olson Myers and Marcy Olson Myers posted their own accounts as well.

“Scottsdale Fire crews rescued a senior Golden Retriever this morning after she crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out,” the fire department shared on Friday.

“They dug for more than 20 minutes to get her out. She is good to go!”

“Thank you Scottsdale Fire Station 15!” Angela Olson Myers of Marlin Arabians and Golden Retrievers posted, along with her video of the event. “We appreciate you guys!”

Marcy Olson Myers also shared a video of the rescue, and commented on her video that after the ordeal Quinn was recovering by hanging out “in the living room in her bed eating a chewy!”

“Pretty proud,” Angela Olson Myers said at the end of her video as she filmed the firemen walking back to their engine.

“Scottsdale Fire Department. Some really great guys. In a time when things are just crazy, sometimes you just need a little help. Some smiling faces.”

“Thank you, Scottsdale Fire Department. We appreciate you.”

