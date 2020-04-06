https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fireworks-president-trump-blasts-abcs-jon-karl-third-rate-reporter-video/

President Trump held another Coronavirus task force briefing on Monday.

As usual, the hack reporters would rather argue with President Trump than ask pertinent questions about the ongoing pandemic.

Trump wasn’t having any of it on Monday.

President Trump set ABC’s Jon Karl straight after he started an argument over an HHS IG report on the medical supply shortage.

Jon Karl tried to leave out the fact that Trump’s HHS inspector general previously served in the Obama Admin.

“See, there’s a typical fake news deal…you’re a third rate reporter and what you just said is a disgrace… you will never make it,” Trump said.

President Trump spars with @jonkarl over an HHS IG report on medical supply shortage: “You are a third rate reporter and what you just said is a disgrace… you will never make it.” The Admiral reiterates that the administration has been able to meet state ventilator requests. pic.twitter.com/eHOGrgbhfz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2020

White House reporters have also relentlessly attacked President Trump for calling the Coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”

