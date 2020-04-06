https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/go-deep-state-hhs-inspector-general-christi-grimm-latest-obama-official-push-new-round-investigations-president-trump/

At the Monday Coronavirus Task Force press conference the slime media were trying to hit Trump up with a new “report” that came out from an anonymous HHS Inspector General that there is not enough testing at US hospitals.

The liberal hacks in the press corps think this is a great way to hit Trump — and obviously have NO CLUE on what they are talking about.

There have currently been 1,917,095 coronavirus tests given in 50 states — FAR GREATER than ANY other country.

Trump pushed back at the presser to find out that this IG was just appointed in January – then he pushed for more info and her name is Christi Grimm and she was a big part of HHS under Obama and heavily involved with Obamacare.

Now I come to find that this Christi Grimm is apparently spearheading the new “get Trump” effort to “investigate” him over the coronavirus response.

This is unbelievable. Also she sat on this report from the end of March until TODAY and released it to the media as if it was a new report. Furthermore it was a PHONE SURVEY OF 323 HOSPITALS IN 46 STATES.

Here is the article that shows they are pushing this Harvard graduate out in front as the leader of these new investigations – basically Impeachment 2.0

Grimm is pushing bogus complaints that President Trump is responsible for the coronavirus numbers in New York and Washington DC.

Christi Grimm and the liberal media want you to forget that President Trump was the FIRST WORLD LEADER to ban flights from China back IN JANUARY! And the media and Democrats called him a zenophobe for it.

The Health and Human Services Department’s “watchdog” will investigate the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the HHS inspector general said investigators will carry out at least five reviews “related to HHS’s planning and response of the COVID-19 outbreak.” The inquiries will scrutinize issues such as nationwide hospital responses, quarantine procedures, the training and protective gear provided to front-line health workers, nursing home standards amid a disease with an exponentially more deadly effect on the elderly and the already ill, and the ability to care for illegal border crossers and refugees during a public health crisis.

The HHS watchdog will also draw up recommendations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigative effort will be spearheaded by Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general who leads HHS’s watchdog office.

Here is one of the hysterical reports coming out *today* but the results are from the end of March – why did she sit on this information until today?

To GET TRUMP – all the usual suspects parroted this “report” in the last 8 hours as part of the “get Trump” effort – but it turns out Christi Grimm should not have sat on this information and hopefully she will be FIRED!

The media is already circling the wagons around Christi Grimm – which tells you everything.

Christi Grimm is a career official who has served the last four administrations, but Trump thinks he can automatically discount the findings in her report because she committed the unpardonable sin of having a job during the Obama administration, even though *Trump appointed her* pic.twitter.com/zRdYHGddg6 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 6, 2020

