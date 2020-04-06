https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/491473-house-armed-services-chairman-calls-for-removal-of-navy-chief

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam SmithDavid (Adam) Adam SmithTeddy Roosevelt’s great-grandson weighs in on dismissal of Navy captain: ‘Crozier is a hero’ Pentagon gets heat over protecting service members from coronavirus Overnight Defense: Aircraft carrier captain removed from duty after pleading for help with outbreak | Trump to expand use of defense law to build ventilators | Hospital ships receiving few patients MORE (D-Wash.) on Monday called for the removal of acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly after audio leaked in the media of Modley saying an ousted ship captain was “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.

Smith said he disagrees “strongly” with how Modly has managed the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and called the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier “at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew.”

“Acting Secretary Modly’s decision to address the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego than one of the calm, steady leadership we so desperately need in this crisis,” the representative said in a statement.

“I no longer have confidence in Acting Secretary Modly’s leadership of the Navy and believe he should be removed from his position,” he added.

Smith is one of several Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaOvernight Defense: Pentagon curtails more exercises over coronavirus | House passes Iran war powers measure | Rocket attack hits Iraqi base with US troops 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Va.), a Navy veteran, calling for Modly’s firing following his speech defending his removal of Crozier.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuPentagon gets heat over protecting service members from coronavirus Trump spars with reporter over Kushner’s ‘our stockpile’ remark Overnight Defense: Lawmakers call for probe into aircraft carrier captain’s firing | Sailors cheer ousted commander | Hospital ship to ease screening process for patients MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashFive things being discussed for a new coronavirus relief bill COVID-19, Bill Barr and the American authoritarian tradition Pelosi scrambles to secure quick passage of coronavirus aid MORE (I-Mich.) and Rep. Filemon Vela Filemon Bartolome VelaTexas House Dems ask governor to issue stay-at-home order Hispanic Democrats demand funding for multilingual coronavirus messaging Univision rolls out new ads urging Hispanics to take part in census MORE (D-Texas) are also requesting he step down.

Crozier was relieved of duty last week after sending a letter pleading for help with a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier wrote. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”

In a Monday morning address to the Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, Modly said that if Crozier didn’t think the letter would leak, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” according to leaked transcripts and audio. Modly said that if Crozier himself leaked the letter it would be a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“It was a betrayal,” Modly said during his Monday speech. “And I can tell you one other thing: because he did that he put it in the public’s forum and it is now a big controversy in Washington, D.C.”

The Navy chief later said in a statement Monday that he stood by his comments.

