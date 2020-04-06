https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jacinda-ardern-new-zealand-tooth-fairy-easter/2020/04/06/id/961528

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a good message for children amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying on Monday that the tooth fairy and Easter Bunny are “essential workers,” according to The Washington Post.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” said Ardern, who has been hailed for responding to the outbreak with compassion and reassurances, during a press conference on Monday. “But as you can imagine, at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.”

She added, “I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”

