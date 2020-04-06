http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wX5HTbfnCRI/

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden shifted to an edited style of “live”streaming when he bantered Sunday with three families who host YouTube channels.

Biden thanked them for participating and said he liked their “podcasts.”

The first question came from one of the children, who asked if his family was still going to be able go to Europe this summer. Biden assured them they would.

Another child asked how similar viruses could be stopped in the future.

“You can’t build a wall” to stop it, Biden answered.

Jeremy Johnston, host of J House Vlogs, said his parents were diagnosed with COVID-19, and began receiving treatments of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug promoted by President Trump.

“They seem to be doing better,” he said. “It looks like things are improving.”

Dr. Vivek Murthy, one of Biden’s science advisers and a former U.S. Surgeon General, expressed skepticism about the drug, saying it was being “experimented with to see if they might help. They might, they may not, we don’t know yet, and hopefully we’ll find out soon.”

On March 29, the FDA issued an emergency authorization to use hydroxychloroquine:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to BARDA to allow hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.

As Breitbart previously reported, the French government has authorized the use of the drug to treat coronavirus.

The Biden “live” stream never topped 3,500 simultaneous viewers.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

