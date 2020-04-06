http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UoNcr7CUKAY/

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with President Donald Trump about the coronavirus, according to campaign sources.

Several reporters close to the former vice president’s campaign team shared the news on Twitter at the same time.

President Trump confirmed the call during his press conference on Monday evening.

“He gave me his point of view and I fully understood that, and we just had a really friendly conversation,” the president said.

Trump said that the call lasted about 15 minutes.

“It was really good, really nice, I appreciate his calling,” he said.

The former vice president has struggled to get attention for his campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Monday, President Trump taunted Biden for failing to call the president, even though his team floated the idea to several news sources.

“What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?” Trump asked on Twitter.

The president also joked about Biden discussing a “virtual” Democrat convention in the summer.

“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period,” he wrote. “Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?”

