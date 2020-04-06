https://www.dailywire.com/news/kimmel-colbert-fallon-to-host-event-for-world-health-organization

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been accused of parroting Chinese propaganda, announced it was partnering with Global Citizen, an organization that describes itself as “a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030,” to host a globally televised and streamed special on April 18 at 8:00 EDT titled One World: Together At Home.

The program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” all of whom have consistently taken shots at President Trump.

Last week GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida accused WHO of “willfully parroting propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party, spreading misinformation that puts families health at risk.”

He added:

The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to Coronavirus, the WHO failed. They need to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic. We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives. As soon as Congress is back in session, there should be a hearing, along with a full investigation, to review whether American taxpayers should continue to spend millions of dollars every year to fund an organization that willfully parroted propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party.

WHO stated of their upcoming event:

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation. Calling on individuals to take action, and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 130 countries around the world have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the response fund … Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. These local groups have been verified to ensure that they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

WHO states of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO:

Donations support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Performers scheduled to perform for the event include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, asserted, “The United Nations system is fully mobilized: supporting country responses, placing our supply chains at the world’s disposal and advocating for a global cease-fire. We are proud to join forces with ‘One World: Together At Home’ to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance Global Goals for the future. There is no greater case for collective action than our joint response to COVID-19 – we are in this together and we will get through this together.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, stated, “The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

