Police in a Louisiana parish were seen in a video using a siren that sounded like one from the dystopian thriller “The Purge” to warn residents of a curfew in recent days.

Video obtained by local Scripps affiliate KATC showed squad cars in Crowley, La., patrolling empty streets and blaring the siren used in the movie to signal the start of the Purge, a yearly tradition during which all laws are suspended for a brief period.

Police officials told KATC that the siren’s origin was not made clear to them before its use on city streets, adding that they would not use a siren going forward.

A sheriff’s department representing Acadia Parish, in which Crowley is located, issued a statement after the video was reported by news outlets clarifying that it had not used the siren but had received numerous complaints from community members about its use.

“Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the “Purge Siren” and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose,” said the department

“Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office,” the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office added.

Louisiana officials have implemented stay-at-home orders and closed nonessential businesses amid the spread of coronavirus in the state. The virus has infected nearly 15,000 in the state and killed more than 500.

