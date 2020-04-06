http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bUbD04MKDBg/

An Ohio man accused of violating the state’s stay-at-home order said, “We don’t give a fuck about the coronavirus,” only to be taken away in handcuffs over the weekend.

“This is how we do it in my city, man,” Rashaan Davis, 25, said in the 11-minute video, shot Friday night in Cincinnati and later uploaded to YouTube. “We don’t give a fuck about this coronavirus. This is how we celebrate our coronavirus.”

Davis was livestreaming a massive block party on Instagram with more than 20 people when he made the statement.

Police arrested Davis on Saturday afternoon, and charged him with a misdemeanor for violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a police report Cincinnati authorities posted on Facebook.

“[Davis] narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the orders, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis,” a criminal complaint says. “At the time of his arrest, there were over 55 thousand views of his post.”

Cincinnati police recommended that a judge set a high bond for him or no bond at all because of his threat to public safety.

