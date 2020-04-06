https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuban-business-america-entrepreneurs/2020/04/06/id/961641

The United States will go through an “America 2.0” after the coronavirus pandemic has come and gone, as there will be a “complete reset” on how business is approached and how consumers use products and services, entrepreneur Mark Cuban told Newsmax TV Monday.

“We have to start preparing and anticipating now, but the good news out of that, I think, when we look in five to 10 years there’s going to be some amazing companies that were formed, that just change the game and change the world,” Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s Shark Tank told Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

For example, Cuban said, when the Mavericks start playing again at American Airlines Center, people will be hesitant at the beginning before they sit down or put their hand on an escalator rail.

“We’re already planning on putting together a labeling system, and possibly even an augmented reality app, so when you go sit down you know exactly what was done to that seat, handle, park bench, whatever, when it was cleaned, who was cleaned, how it was cleaned,” said Cuban. “If you use the AR app, you will be able to point at any object in the arena, and tell you the same thing, maybe even how many people have been there since the last time was cleaned. We’re going to need entrepreneurs to be very innovative.”

He said he also is anticipating the use of artificial intelligence when it comes to reconfiguring seats in airplanes, restaurants and more to allow more space for people who will no longer wish to be crowded into a location.

Cuban added that there will be a “tough balance” between government and private business in years to come.

“I think you know there are a lot of companies that have a good heart, that are good corporate citizens that are always going to do the right thing,” said Cuban. “We’re in new times right now and when you have imperfect information you make imperfect decisions, so it’s hard to say we know exactly what to do.”

At the same time, once entrepreneurs get started, the government must “get out of the way and let us do our thing,” he added.

