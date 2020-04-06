https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-wahlberg-delivers-heartfelt-palm-sunday-message-we-still-have-faith

Actor Mark Wahlberg issued a special Palm Sunday message to his social media followers about faith.

What are the details?

Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, shared the message Sunday on Twitter.

“Happy Palm Sunday, everybody,” he said. “Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you.”

Durham echoed her husband’s sentiments, and added, “God bless you.”

What else?

In March, the actor discussed his faith during a “Today” show appearance.

“I don’t take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals and, first of all, expressing the gratitude that I have for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon me,” he said. “And then, of course, asking for the strength and guidance to be able to use the talents and gifts that God’s given me to help others and inspire and know what right is and to do so … to be the best husband I can be, best father I can be.”

Wahlberg added that he tries to pray for everyone with whom he comes in contact.

“I meet people along the way, and I add people to my prayers,” Wahlberg said. “If I see somebody in public eye, or that I read in the newspaper somebody that’s struggling, somebody that has a child that’s having a health issue, stuff like that, I add them to my prayers, and I usually ended up keeping them in my prayers. So it’s now 20 minutes of praying, actual praying, and then my reading and stuff like that.”

