Residents at a Texas senior living facility were surprised Sunday by a special guest for virtual bingo night when Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joined them via video chat.

The actor, a Texas native, beamed his way into The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, according to reports.

During his video appearance, Matthew McConaughey called letters for the players back in Texas. McConaughey’s mother, Kay, his wife, Camila, and his kids sat around behind him as he hosted the virtual game.

The Gentlemen star cheered on the bingo winners in the video posted to the center’s Facebook page. “During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us,” employees at the living facility wrote. “As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light!”

Watch below:

The living facility director, Molly Davis Nedley, told the media that thanked the actor for his virtual appearance.

“This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis,” she said, according to CBS News. “It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

Matthew McConaughey also joined officials for the City of Austin last week for a video urging young people and UT students to stay home and stay safe during the coronavirus shutdown. In another video, the Interstellar actor insisted that we are “at war” with the coronavirus and advised Americans to treat the virus seriously.

Watch below:

