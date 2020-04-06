http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VdTwfXZe6ok/

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said she was fearful President Donald Trump would use the coronavirus pandemic for a “draconian” power grab “akin to the Patriot Act.”

McCain said, “There is an argument being made by some people in media that the press conferences shouldn’t be being covered. My argument for keeping the press conferences is I think we’re at a place where President Trump — he’s always been a sort of totalitarian president in a way that we’ve never historically seen before.”

She continued, “My fear is that he’s going to play on the American public’s fears in a draconian way and possibly do something akin to the Patriot Act going forward where he uses this moment in time to play off our fears for his own benefit.”

She added, “I think seeing front and center what he and his team — I for one became even more fearful of what was happening when I saw how inept Jared Kushner was. So, while he has a team of doctors like Dr. Fauci that we are all in agreement is doing a great job, my fear is that this is a moment in time that can be manipulated by the powers and the government in place. I want to see front and center what he’s saying no matter how ridiculous some of the press conference commentary ebbs into.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

