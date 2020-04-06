http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0nvWXAi7gsE/

“I think we’re in the greatest revival in history,” said MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, describing adversity as an opportunity for spiritual development. He offered his remarks in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Pollak recalled Lindell’s call for Americans to spend time with families during the coronavirus outbreak. “I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” said Lindell last week at the White House among other company CEOs attending a meeting regarding production of medical supplies.

Lindell said, “I wanted to write a message of hope to the people, not just what our companies are doing to help out. … I give the glory to God.” He explained he was only informed his remarks would be publicly broadcast moments before he delivered them.

Lindell added, “I was attacked by every host out there on the left, and and I don’t know why. I don’t understand it. I didn’t say you have to. I said this is a good time to spend time in the Word, with our bibles, get our country back to prayer, and to spend time with their families. … It just tells me that I’m absolutely giving the right message out there, because millions of people have backed me on that.”

Left-wing hostility to his White House remarks “got the message out even more,” estimated Lindell, “because I think we’re in the greatest revival in history, because people are looking for hope.”

Lindell recalled instances where he was directed to hide his cross during infomercial presentations by various producers.

“I was attacked all the time for that, and it went on for years,” Lindell stated. “It’s almost like a prejudice against Christians, like if it was anybody else in another religion, it just seems like they don’t get attacked like Christianity does, but anyway, that’s just my opinion. I see it happening all the time. I personally have experienced it, and more than once.”

“I don’t think it was people on the left,” Lindell added. “It was the the narrative of the left-wing media, and I could name them all.”

Hardship can open doors for spiritual growth, determined Lindell, reflecting on his own experience with drug addiction.

Lindell reflected, “I view addiction as an opportunity for the greatest revival, because who’s looking for hope? Addicts and their families, and then along came this pandemic. Who’s looking for hope? There’s people at home, and they’re in fear.”

“With God, all things are possible,” remarked Lindell, describing the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to restore American medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing and lessen dependency on China.

Lindell concluded, “We’re in a place we’ve never been before People are scared and they need hope, and I’m telling you there’s no better place to find hope than in the Bible and with your families. Spend that time and spend that time in prayer.”

