More than half of Florida voters surveyed in a new poll — 53 percent — said they disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-five percent of respondents in the Sunshine State, meanwhile, say they approve of the job Trump is doing to combat the virus, according to the University of North Florida poll.

Almost 6 in 10 respondents — 58 percent — also said they do not trust Trump to give reliable information on the crisis, while 41 percent said they trust the president.

Trump’s disapproval rating on the virus in the battleground state could signal some concern for his reelection chances ahead of November’s general election.

Trump won the state with 49 percent of the vote in 2016.

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,350 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, with the majority in the southern portion of the state.

The new survey found that 79 percent of Florida voters said they were concerned about “personally contracting the virus.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisScott Gottlieb becomes key voice warning Trump, GOP on coronavirus Is the coronavirus igniting a war of all against all? Religious groups battle orders to close services MORE (R), one of Trump’s biggest allies, has received backlash in Florida and across the country for his handling of the pandemic.

DeSantis was slow to issue a statewide stay-at-home order and did not close beaches as crowds of spring breakers flocked to Florida at the start of the outbreak.

The governor issued a stay-at-home order last week after Surgeon General Jerome Adams, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said that federal guidelines should be interpreted as a national stay-at-home order.

The new poll showed 51 percent of Floridians approving of DeSantis’s response to the crisis, while 46 percent saying they disapproved.

The survey of 3,244 registered Florida voters was conducted from March 31 to April 4. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points.

