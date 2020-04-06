https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nissan-furlough-workers-unemployment/2020/04/06/id/961670

Nissan has announced it will furlough the majority of its hourly manufacturing workers, as the company responds to the coronavirus crisis.

Nissan wants its furloughed employees to apply for unemployment insurance until at least April 27. That is when the company plans to start up its production again.

Nissan shuttered its U.S. facilities March 20. Other automakers around the country – including Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors – have also stopped production.

Nissan spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said the company plans to furlough about 10,000 workers at plants in Mississippi and Tennesee.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reported factory closures have impacted 40% of employees who work in vehicle manufacturings in Europe. The closures have decreased production on the continent by 1.2 million units.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

