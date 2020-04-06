https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/no-bail-arrested-violating-isolation-orders/

(WBBH-TV) — FORT MYERS, Florida — Anyone arrested for violating isolation or quarantine orders issued by the Florida Department of Health will be held without bond, according to the Supreme Court of Florida.

People arrested will be held without bond pending the first appearance.

Chief Judge Michael T. McHugh signed the directive Friday stating people who are arrested shall not be given a “Notice to Appear” nor will be released pursuant to any local bond schedule.

