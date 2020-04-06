http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WM8pRFg6vvQ/

Joe Biden’s been credibly accused of sexual assault and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano wants a “thorough investigation” before she’s willing to say anything about it.

Alyssa Milano has been under fire over her hypocritical silence ever since Biden accuser Tara Reade came forward with a horrific 1993 tale of Biden reaching down her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers — all without her consent.

One person calling Milano out is fellow #MeToo activist (and former Charmed co-star) Rose McGowan, who has been aggressively taunting the media for ignoring the Biden accusation.

McGowan has also been retweeting Milano’s critics.

One of those retweets said, “Milano remains silent on the rape accusation against Joe Biden, after demanding we #BelieveWomen when Blasey Ford came forward against Kavanaugh,” the tweet accurately points out, adding, “and despite Tara Reade having more evidence against Biden and Biden having more female accusers than Kavanaugh ever did.”

This of course is true. While there was never any evidence Blasey Ford even knew Brett Kavanaugh; while Blasey Ford’s “witnesses” all contradicted her story, we know Reade did work in Biden’s U.S. Senate office in 1993 and she does have a woman who says Reade told her about the alleged incident at the time.

And as we all remember, Milano was not at all concerned about Brett Kavanaugh’s due process rights. She just wanted his head on a pig pole.

Anyway, Milano is a big Joe Biden supporter. She also says she has been friends with him for 15 years. What’s more, Milano has faced accusations of hypocrisy about Biden in the past after she ignored previous accusations of unwanted touching against him.

So, when Milano was asked about this latest and much more serious allegation against Biden during a Radio Andy podcast appearance, she said she did not want to say anything about the assault claim until there’s a “thorough investigation.”

Milano does mention that Time’s Up refused to take up Reade’s case. But Milano does not mention that Time’s Up was founded by SKDKnickerbocker and that Hilary Rosen, a Biden supporter, is a partner and managing director of SKDKnickerbocker. Milano also failed to mention that, between January and February, the Biden campaign donated an incredible $806,000 to SKDKnickerbocker, which is when Reade says she approached Times Up for help with this case.

Milano did, however, say that she intends to stay silent on the matter until there is a “thorough investigation” of the Biden allegation.

“I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years, in this time of compete chaos, without there being a thorough investigation,” Milano said.

Here’s what she said in promoting her interview with Andy Cohen.

“I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why,” Milano said.

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Well, I think we can all agree that there needs to be a thorough investigation, but right now this credible allegation is being entirely — and I mean, entirely — ignored by the same corporate media that joined Milano in looking to annihilate Brett Kavanaugh over a much flimsier accusation.

But please do bring on the thorough investigation.

Please, please do.

Oh, and how nice of Milano to suddenly embrace the ideal of due process — you know, when it’s her guy.

