https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491295-ohio-lawmaker-says-shell-press-crimes-against-humanity-charge-against

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski (D) said that she will make a “referral for crimes against humanity” over President TrumpDonald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE’s promotion of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for novel coronavirus, despite its unproven benefits and lack of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski tweeted late Sunday.

“Today’s press conference was the last straw,” Galonski added. “I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine, which is approved to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, as a potential treatment for the virus, which the FDA said last week has led to a shortage of the drug.

At a press briefing late Sunday, the president recommended the drug despite limited evidence of its efficacy in treating the virus, saying “What do you have to lose? I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump, officials describe ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as cases mount Trump promotes use of drug for coronavirus: ‘I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense’ Fauci, Navarro got into heated argument over unproven COVID-19 treatment: report MORE has reportedly been at odds with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about promoting the drug, and said Sunday that its benefits remain largely unknown.

“The data are really just at best suggestive. There have been cases that show there may be an effect, and there are others to show there’s no effect,” Fauci said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we could definitively say it works.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

