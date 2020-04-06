https://www.theepochtimes.com/coroner-1-day-old-infant-dies-from-covid-19-complications-in-louisiana_3300391.html

A one-day-old infant died from COVID-19-related complications in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the local coroner’s office.

Coroner Beau Clark said the infant died Monday, reported WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Clark said that 27 people have died in East Baton Rouge Parish due to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus as of Monday, WAFB reported.

The baby girl was born prematurely after the mother gave birth while being hospitalized on a ventilator, according to the coroner. The mother was admitted to an area hospital on April 1, and the child died on April 6, coming one day after she was born, Clark said, WBRZ reported.

However, the baby has not tested positive for the CCP virus, Clark said on Facebook. But due to the circumstances surrounding her death, it has been ruled as being tied to the virus, WBRZ reported.

“[Medical experts] all agree, this would be a COVID-19-related death because of the positive virus in the mother. Had she not been, she would likely not have gone into preterm labor,” Clark said, according to the news outlet.

“We should all pay attention to the quarantine, the stay-at-home order, the social distancing. It becomes very, very important that we pay attention to what we’ve been told,” Clark said, adding, “We are seeing some improvement in the surge, we are starting to do what they call ‘flattening the curve,’ [but] social distancing is more important than ever at this moment.”

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China before it was transmitted worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

