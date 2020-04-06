https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/outrageous-top-experts-used-cdc-move-total-us-coronavirus-deaths-2-2-million-200000-81766-8-days/

Last TUESDAY Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx pushed the talking point that by completely locking down the US economy and American public, the US government and Coronavirus task force “experts” were able to cut the total coronavirus deaths in the United States from 1 to 2.2 million deaths to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

This is based on “models” by her chosen scientific “experts” — Chris Murray and the IMHE.

Here is the chart Dr. Birx discussed during the daily coronavirus press conference at the White House.

It shows an estimated 2.2 million US deaths.

Again — this was at the press conference 6 days ago!

There is not a single country in the world today with over 16,000 total coronavirus deaths.

On Sunday night the IMHE cut their numbers in half.

Today the IMHE model used by the CDC and Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci estimate the total US coronavirus deaths to be 81,766 by August 4th.

And 81,000 by May 21st.

The actual numbers are already below their current models.

These people have shut down the US economy — put MILLIONS out of work — based on their rubbish reports!

Will these criminals ever face justice?

