Pennsylvania firefighters stumbled upon an illegal outdoor bash early Saturday morning involving some 100 youths in defiance of state quarantine directives.

The state has issued stay-at-home order, which forbids any public gatherings.

Members of the Grindstone Voluntary Fire Department (GVFD) uncovered the party deep in the woods near Sherbondy Hollow in Fayette County, when they were dispatched to the scene after one youth was apparently assaulted and in need of medical attention, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

“The Grindstone VFD responded to a man assaulted in the woods early this morning at 5 a.m. in Sherbondy Hollow. We had to use side by sides to locate the young man. Upon looking for him, we found a 100-person youth drinking party,” the department said. “Some were passed out in vehicles laying on top of one another; some were still upright, still going strong. Please, if anyone has children, do not let them go to these parties in this area. Especially now in this time, we are to stay 6 feet away from each other. The young man was found and taken by ambulance to the hospital.”

“At 5 a.m., if there were 100 people here, I don’t know what it was like at midnight,” said Fire Chief Rich Lenk, CBS Local reported. “A lot of underage drinking here, you can see here on the ground, it’s an all-night party here. It’s happening every weekend, and it’s getting a little too much for us every weekend.”

“We don’t have that much equipment to wear, and we have to put it on and come back in here,” Lenk said, according to the outlet. “We got handed 10 masks by the county, and I think we used that all last night.”

“We’re supposed to be staying away from each other at this time, but even in any time back in here, it’s bad to get back in here,” said Lenk.

The youth was secured and taken to the hospital. It is unknown what the nature of his injuries was, or what condition he is currently in.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were also called in to help clear the party, Fox News reported. No arrests have been reported.

As of Monday, Pennsylvania had 11,510 confirmed cases of the CCP virus, resulting in 150 deaths, according to figures from the state’s Department of Health.

