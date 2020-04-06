https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-issues-new-policy-on-makeshift-face-coverings_3300148.html

The Pentagon has mandated all military personnel wear makeshift face coverings, as per the CDC public guidelines, if they need to work closer to each other than the “social distancing” marker of 6 feet.

“Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance in public areas or work centers,” said the official April 5 memo (pdf), made public today.

The rule does not apply to the homes of service members or their families which are located on military installations.

The new guidelines apply to all military personnel, civilian employees, family members, contractors and all other people in DoD property.

The shift in policy is in line with new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which on Friday recommended that all Americans should start to wear cloth face coverings in public settings. The face coverings aim to block the wearer from unwittingly spreading the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly referred to as novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Each department will provide further detailed guidance for its service members, said the Pentagon. “As an interim measure, all individuals are encouraged to fashion face coverings from household items or common materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloths that can cover the nose and mouth area.”

The Department of Defense will not issue personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators or surgical masks “as these will be reserved for the appropriate personnel.”

“The Department will continue to implement force protective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to our total force and their families, and the American people,” said the statement.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said throughout the pandemic crisis that the 6 feet of social distancing is hard to achieve in some situations and that they had to remain ready to carry out national security missions.

“We can’t always do 6 feet distancing, whether you’re in an attack submarine, a bomber, in a tank,” he told ABC on Sunday.

“So we have to take other measures. And I trust the commanders and our senior NCOs to do that. But we want to provide them all the guidance they need to adjust it in whatever is unique to their situation, their circumstance, or their mission set.”

A woman wears a stars and stripes bandana for a face mask, amid COVID-19 fears, in Washington on April 2, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The CDC’s recommendation came on the heels of new evidence that COVID-19 can be spread by people before they display symptoms. The wearing of the face covering is not to protect the wearer, but to stop them inadvertently spreading the virus before they know they have it.

The agency urged people to use the cloth face coverings in places where social distancing measures are challenging to maintain, including grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

