Piers Morgan has blasted his friend President Donald Trump for his poor leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump’s leadership so far has been woefully erratic and singularly lacking in the gravitas, empathy and calm, measured tone that all Americans are crying out for right now,” Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail on Monday.

Morgan contrasted Trump’s “self-obsessed podium ramblings” during press briefings with the “concise, precise, classy and considered” words of Queen Elizabeth” during her video response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also attacked what he called the president’s “complacency” in the first weeks of the pandemic and Trump’s “frequent bogus statistical claims” related to the availability of coronavirus tests and protective gear for health workers.

Morgan called on Trump to take a tone that matches the “impressive” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He said the president’s lowest point was during a Sunday press briefing when Trump wouldn’t allow coronavirus task force medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer a question about whether the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine should be used to treat coronavirus patients.

In the past, Dr. Fauci has been hesitant to give full support for the drug’s use in treating patients with coronavirus. Meanwhile, Trump fully endorses its use to treat the deadly disease.

“It’s preposterous, and very dangerous, for a president to contradict his senior medical expert over something so serious,” Morgan said. “Trump wants to pump up an unproven ‘miracle cure’ to make himself look good.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has criticized the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to Trump’s desire to see stay-at-home orders around the United States lifted to reignite the economy, Morgan wrote an article titled, “Coronavirus doesn’t give a damn about the economy, President Trump.”

