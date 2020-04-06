https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-mark-green-china-trying-to-force-france-onto-huawei-5g-in-exchange-for-masks

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said on Sunday that China is trying to leverage its supply of medical safety gear to force other countries to use Huawei for 5G, a company owned by communist China that Attorney General William Barr recently suggested poses perhaps the greatest national security threat to the United States and its allies.

At the tail end of a video clip from a Fox News interview that Green posted to his Twitter account over the weekend, Green said, “In France, we were told yesterday on a conference call that [French President Emanuel] Macron was talking to [Chinese President] Xi and Macron asked for a billion masks, and Xi said, ‘We’ll give them to you if you implement 5G with Huawei.’ That’s who China is and it’s time the world wake up and recognize it.”

Attorney General Barr said earlier this year that China’s intent is to “dominate” the 5G market with Huawei, which will allow them to gain more influence in the global economy and control the next generation of internet. “Much of the discussion on the dangers of allowing China to establish dominance in 5G has been focused on the immediate security concern of using communications networks that China can monitor and surveil,” Barr said during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in early February. “That is, in fact, a monumental danger.”

The New York Post reported on Sunday that the administration was weighing taking legal action against China after major U.S. manufacturers said that China blocked them from being able to export medical safety gear as the coronavirus pandemic exploded around the world.

WATCH:

We must increase our strategic stockpiles and fix our reliance on China– the country that started this virus– for our Nation’s supply of medications and medical supplies. Joined @LelandVittert on @ANHQDC to discuss: pic.twitter.com/EXqe6C5Jut — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) April 4, 2020

Partial transcript:

Fox News host Leland Vittert: As always, has this become a national security issue rather than say a commerce and distribution issue? Rep. Mark Green (R-TN): Very clearly, the whole issue 0f PPE, our medical supply chain, is a national security issue. You look at right now, we maintain a manufacturing base for let’s say tank barrels. Even though we’re not making a single tank barrel, there’s a plant ready in case of national emergency, in case of war, to build tank barrels. We got to start thinking about PPE, ventilators, public health stuff in that same vain and have at home, you know, the lessons learned from this. We got to increase our strategic stockpiles, we got to disperse them, you know, have more locations for those and we clearly have got to fix this issue of relying on China, the guys who started this whole virus, for our supply for medications and medical supplies. It’s just one of the lessons that we’ve learned out of this. Vittert: There’s a joke in business that says, if you owe the bank a million dollars, the bank owns you. If you owe the bank a billion dollars, you own the bank. It seems like in a way, China owns us because we may have the cash to buy things but they’ve got what we need. Andrew Cuomo was thanking China for donating ventilators. Green: Yeah, I think that’s a little bit ridiculous that he would do that because China does have in some cases the whole world over a barrel right now. And again, it’s Xi’s virus, he’s the one who hid this thing from everyone, we told them not to do these wet markets back when SARS came out and they persist, but I digress. Back to the issue you’re raising, in France, we were told yesterday on a conference call that [French President Emanuel] Macron was talking to Xi and Macron asked for a billion masks and Xi said, ‘we’ll give them to you if you implement 5G with Huawei. That’s who China is and it’s time the world wake up and recognize it.

