https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/report-trump-considering-second-round-checks-americans/

President Trump is considering a second round of checks to Americans – even though the first haven’t yet gone out – to counter the economic devastation wrought by the Chinese COVID-19 virus.

The Daily Wire reported that at a White House news briefing, the president said, “I like the concept of it. I like money going directly to people. It’s not their fault that this happened.”

The first payments, actually expected to be mostly by direct deposit, were outlined in the stimulus package that Congress adopted about a week ago. It’s for $2.2 trillion.

Those payments are expected within weeks. They are to be up to $1,200 for individuals unless they have adjusted gross incomes higher than $75,000, at which point the subsidy would decline $50 for every $1,000 above that level.

Couples would get $2,400, and children in a household would be allowed at additional $500 apiece.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has discussed the concept of additional subsidies, but the Daily Wire report explained Trump revealed the White House is working “a different” path.

An estimated 120 million U.S. taxpayers will qualify for the first direct payments from the federal government, one analysis confirmed.

“Unemployment is expected to soar to 15% during the second quarter of the year, while the U.S. gross domestic product is set to plunge by 34% as the coronavirus slams the nation’s economy, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs released on Tuesday,” the Daily Wire said.

The latest forecasts suggest a “V-shape” recovery in which the economic plunge will be followed by a spike.

