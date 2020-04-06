https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/review-satanic-panic-reaches-fever-pitch-summon-darkness/

(THE FILM STAGE) — A rash of 1980s-era satanic ritual killings puts Pastor John Henry Butler (Johnny Knoxville) front and center in rural America’s consciousness because his church is doing its very best to combat the disintegration of society with the word of God.

Just as his increased television appearances rally the Bible Belt to his cause (treating rock music and other not quite “demonic” practices as sinful weapons destroying their children’s souls), however, they also work to embolden those he is forsaking.

More than calling out the as yet unknown murderers for their crimes, he’s pointing fingers at a youth culture that already exists as a response to his mode of fear-mongering and idiotic censorship. So of course they’ll rebel further by running away to embrace their heavy metal lives more.

