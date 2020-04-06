http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Y_51vW_ssUY/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) has agreed to investigate the World Health Organization, called for the organization to be defunded, and called for an economic boycott of China.

Scott said, “Well, first off, they [W.H.O.] just work for China, Communist China. … If they had done their job, everybody would have gotten more ready, we wouldn’t have shut down this economy, and we wouldn’t have all these people dead all over the world. So, I want an investigation. I’m on Homeland Security. I’ve talked to the Chairman, Ron Johnson. He’s agreed to do it. We’re going to investigate why did they do what they did, what was their purpose, and why are we, as American taxpayers, giving them some of our dollars?”

He added, “We should never, ever, buy one more product from China. When you buy a product from China, you have to say, that’s the group of people — alright — that completely lied to us and forced us to shut down our economy and killed American citizens and Italians and Spaniards, on top of stealing all of our jobs before.”

Scott further stated that he hopes “this is the last year” that the U.S. funds the W.H.O.

