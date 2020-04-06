https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/rioters-burn-coronavirus-testing-clinic-ivory-coast-say-bring-disease/

Angry protesters burned down the coronavirus testing center in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Monday.

The protesters protested the testing center earlier in the day sayin it would bring disease to the city.

The protesters said the center was being built too close to their homes.

So they torched it.

Via Andy Ngo.

Africa: Rioters in the Ivory Coast destroy a coronavirus testing center that was under construction. They say the center would bring disease. During Ebola outbreak, some African communities attacked healthcare workers for similar reasons. https://t.co/hU8KPjOKjB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 6, 2020

