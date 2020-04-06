https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ronnamcdaniel-mailballots-electionfraud/2020/04/06/id/961565

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Democrats of trying to use the coronavirus pandemic for political gain, arguing in a Fox News op-ed on Monday that the party’s all-mail ballots proposal is a ruse to expand opportunities for fraud and weaken confidence in the nation’s elections.

She said that Democrats do not care if their plan would harm the nation’s democratic fabric, because all they “see is a potential benefit for their party.”

McDaniel explained that the Democratic Party plan would hurt the integrity of the elections, because “Any person would be allowed to return an unlimited number of absentee ballots for voters, opening the door for political operatives to deliver ballots in bulk. They could even be paid as long as he or she is not paid based on the number of ballots returned.”

The RNC chairwoman was also concerned about the proposal’s clause that all voters “eligible to cast a vote” would receive one, stating that the problem is “many states do not clean up their voter registration lists unless forced to” and have “more registered voters than adults living in the state.”

She gave several examples of the problems caused by the proposal, such as recalling that “When New Jersey expanded vote-by-mail in 2018 it sowed confusion, and officials left out 172,000 voters of its absentee list.”

She stressed that the chaos would be even greater if an attempt was made to overhaul “election systems in all 50 states in eight months.”

McDaniel declared that the GOP “will always defend free and fair elections… That is why we will continue to fight and win against attempts by Democrats to use the pandemic as an excuse to circumvent election integrity.”

