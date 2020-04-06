https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-calls-alyssa-milano-a-metoo-fraud-for-supporting-joe-biden-after-sexual-assault-allegation

Actress and prominent #MeToo activist Rose McGowan had some harsh words for fellow activist and actress Alyssa Milano after the latter said she was still endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden despite sexual assault allegations against him.

“You are a fraud,” McGowan began. “This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME”

As The Daily Wire reported, Milano tweeted a YouTube clip of her appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio show explaining why she has remained silent after Biden was accused of decades-old sexual assault by a former staffer named Tara Reade.

“I have not publicly said anything about this – if you’ll remember it took me a long time to say anything about Harvey [Weinstein] as well – because I believe that even though we should believe women and that is an important thing … what that statement really means is that, like, you know for so long the go-to has been not to believe them, so, really we have to sort of societally change that mindset to believing women, but that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process and investigating situations and it’s gotta be fair in both directions,” Milano said.

This is a far cry different than what Milano has said and how she has acted in other situations, when she condemned President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after they were accused of sexual assault without any investigation whatsoever.

“So, you know, I’ve been very vocal about Biden and my support for him, I’ve known him for a long time, and I did do my due diligence,” she said, saying part of the reason she questioned the accusations was an article about how #MeToo legal fund Time’s Up refused to take Reade’s case, even though they said their reason was due to their classification as a nonprofit and not anything to do with whether they believed Reade. “I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation. I’m sure that the mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if they found more evidence through their investigating.”

Host Andy jumped in to suggest the mainstream media would be all over the story if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic and if there were more “credible” evidence.

This is not true, however, as the media rushed to report every accusation against Kavanaugh even when the evidence was nonexistent. Christine Blasey Ford said Kavanaugh attacked her when they were in high school three decades earlier, but there isn’t one iota of evidence the two were ever in the same room together. Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, didn’t even know if Kavanaugh was the man who assaulted her until after she talked to Democrat lawyers. The third accuser, Julie Swetnick, was interviewed on TV even though NBC knew her story wasn’t credible.

Milano then took a strange turn – for her and other #MeToo champions – by seriously suggesting we remember due process.

“I sent the #MeToo tweet over two years ago. I never thought that it would be something that was going to destroy innocent men. We don’t want that to happen either,” she said. “So, we have to find this balance in the ‘believe women’ movement and also giving men their due process and realizing that we’re destroying lives if we publicly don’t go through the right steps in order to find out if an accusation is credible or not.”

Anyone with half a brain could have foreseen innocent men getting swept up when we’re told no women would ever lie about being raped even though there is amble historical evidence. And Milano only cares now because it is someone she likes who is being accused. Perhaps that will open her eyes to the problem of “believe all women,” but she’ll probably forget about due process as soon as another Republican is accused.

