https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schumer-virus-military-mark-meadows/2020/04/06/id/961518

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Sunday night and gave him a list of names for a potential coronavirus czar, all of them military officials.

Schumer has been harping on Trump to put a military officer in charge of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected close to 340,000 Americans. More than 9,600 people in the U.S. have died because of the virus as of Monday morning.

According to Politico, Schumer brought his plea to Meadows — who only started his West Wing job a week ago.

On the list that Schumer provided is Air Force Gen. and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Paul Selva; Navy Adm. Sandy Winnefeld, also a former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Vice Adm. Mark Harnitcheck, a former director of the Defense Logistics Agency.

Several members of the military are working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force as the Trump administration grapples with the crisis and tries to get it under control, including Adm. John Polowczyk, who is dealing with supply chain issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

