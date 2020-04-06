https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-job-losses-work-hours/2020/04/06/id/961560

About two out of five Americans have lost their jobs or have had their work hours reduced because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest national Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP Poll.

About two-thirds of Americans said that the crisis has not affected their employment status, while about a quarter have seen their hours reduced, and 15% of Americans have lost their jobs.

60% say their employment status is unaffected.

23% say their hours have been reduced.

15% have lost their jobs.

City residents were more likely to lose their jobs or have their work hours cut than suburban and rural Americans.

47% of urban households lost their jobs or work hours due to the outbreak.

33% of suburban households lost work due to the outbreak.

31% of rural households said the same.

Most Americans did express concerns about how the crisis would affect their finances and retirement plans, including those whose jobs were unaffected.

65% are concerned about their cost of living expenses.

33% are “very concerned” about living expenses.

32% are “somewhat concerned” about living expenses.

64% are concerned that their retirement sayings will be hurt.

36% say they are “very concerned.”

28% say they are “somewhat concerned.”

The vast majority of Americans also support “a broader approach to quarantining,” during the outbreak, with about eight in ten saying that a nationwide quarantine should be put in place for two to three weeks.

The survey polled 1,226 adults across the country from March 29 to April 1.

