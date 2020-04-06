https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/three-russians-sue-christopher-steele-slandering-steele-dossier-used-deep-state-democrats-spy-destroy-candidate-president-trump/

Steele, who spoke at Oxford University a month ago, said he will not cooperate with William Barr and John Durham. There is currently a criminal referral on Steele for lying to congressional investigators. The former British spy inflicted upon America the Russia scam that derailed the Trump administration for three years and tore the country apart.

The Daily Caller reported in early March:

“I stand by the integrity of our work, our sources and what we did,” Steele said at the Oxford Student Union.

Steele’s glowing self-assessment is in stark contrast to the findings of the special counsel’s investigation and a Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The FBI relied heavily on Steele’s information to obtain four warrants to wiretap Page. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) blasted the FBI in the wake of the inspector general’s report, accusing the bureau of submitting false and misleading information related to Page, Steele, and the dossier.

The report found that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele’s allegations regarding Page or other Trump associates. It also said that Steele’s only direct source for information disputed much of what was in the dossier.

The Steele source’s interviews with the FBI in early 2017 “raised doubts about the reliability of Steele’s descriptions of information in his election reports,” according to the report.