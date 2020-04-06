https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/three-russians-sue-christopher-steele-slandering-steele-dossier-used-deep-state-democrats-spy-destroy-candidate-president-trump/
A month ago former British spy and author of the junk Trump-Russia dossier, Christopher Steele, defended his unconfirmed trash report on candidate Donald Trump and said he would never speak to US Attorney General William Barr or US Attorney John Durham. Now it looks like Steele may be forced to speak to the courts as three Russians are suing him for slandering them in his infamous work labeled the Steele dossier.
Steele, who spoke at Oxford University a month ago, said he will not cooperate with William Barr and John Durham. There is currently a criminal referral on Steele for lying to congressional investigators. The former British spy inflicted upon America the Russia scam that derailed the Trump administration for three years and tore the country apart.
The Daily Caller reported in early March:
“I stand by the integrity of our work, our sources and what we did,” Steele said at the Oxford Student Union.
Steele’s glowing self-assessment is in stark contrast to the findings of the special counsel’s investigation and a Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
The FBI relied heavily on Steele’s information to obtain four warrants to wiretap Page. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) blasted the FBI in the wake of the inspector general’s report, accusing the bureau of submitting false and misleading information related to Page, Steele, and the dossier.
The report found that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele’s allegations regarding Page or other Trump associates. It also said that Steele’s only direct source for information disputed much of what was in the dossier.
The Steele source’s interviews with the FBI in early 2017 “raised doubts about the reliability of Steele’s descriptions of information in his election reports,” according to the report.
Unfortunate for Steele, it was reported yesterday in the UK that Steele is being sued by three wealthy Russians who claim Steele slandered them when reporting the Russia collusion hoax.
Former MI6 man Christopher Steele’s report on the newly elected US President in 2017 alleged he was in Vladimir Putin’s pocket and claimed he threw an orgy with prostitutes on a Moscow trip.
Mr Trump called it ‘fake news’ and blasted Mr Steele as a ‘failed spy’. Now the 55-year-old is being sued in London by three Russians named in the file and has been asked to back up the accuracy of his dossier.
They want him to pay damages and tell the world his report was inaccurate.
The trio – banker Peter Aven, billionaire financier Mikhail Fridman and oil tycoon German Khan – deny his claims that they did Putin’s bidding.
Here’s hoping Mr. Steele is finally held accountable for the report that damaged the nation, the President and many of his closest family and friends.
