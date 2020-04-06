https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/virtual-convention-democrat-august/2020/04/06/id/961625

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden of running from the spotlight by pushing for an online convention instead of the planned convention in Milwaukee.

Biden hinted Sunday the Democratic National Convention, which has already been moved from July to August, should be held in a virtual setting in response to coronavirus fears.

Trump has already accused Biden’s handlers of using the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to keep the gaffe-prone former vice president from during public appearances.

Trump tweeted Monday:

“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?”

The Democratic National Committee pushed back on delaying the convention, even as the coronavirus pandemic has turned the 2020 campaign upside down. It has caused the party to postpone its primary, slow down its fundraising, and keep all the candidates from traditional campaign responsibilities due to the stay-at-home orders put in place around the country.

Biden has moved all other aspects of his presidential campaign only, from his town hall meetings to his news briefings from his home in Delaware.

“Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic,” Biden said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

