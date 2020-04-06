https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-moms-blood-hands-nyc-comptroller-stringer-accuses-president-coronavirus-death-elderly-mother/

Speaking on CNN Monday, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer (D) accused President Trump of having his elderly mother’s blood on his hands as a result her death from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus.

Stringer’s mother Arlene Stringer-Cuevas died Friday at age 86. She was a New York City Councilwoman for a single term in the 1970s.

Stringer announced his mother’s death via Twitter Friday afternoon, “My beloved mother passed away this morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife, and our entire family.”

My beloved mother passed away this morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife, and our entire family. pic.twitter.com/DjQ2IUNXma — Scott Stringer (@scottmstringer) April 3, 2020

On Monday Stringer posted he would be appearing on CNN with Anderson Cooper to “talk about grief and loss in NYC—and how we overcome together.”

I’ll be joining @andersoncooper on @CNN at 1:45 to talk about grief and loss in NYC—and how we overcome together. Hope you’ll tune in. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) April 6, 2020

Stringer took the opportunity to try to stir up violent hatred against President Trump, ““If you had said to me, what would ultimately have my mother fall, I’d never thought it’d be some virus … Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer says.”

“If you had said to me, what would ultimately have my mother fall, I’d never thought it’d be some virus … Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer says. pic.twitter.com/J0NqP1BCd7 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 6, 2020

A career politician, Stringer has been serving as NYC comptroller since 2014. Before being elected comptroller he was the elected borough president of Manhattan from 2006 to 2013. Before that he was a New York State Assemblyman from 1993 to 2005.

The post Trump “Has My Mom’s Blood on His Hands”: NYC Comptroller Stringer Accuses President in Coronavirus Death of His Elderly Mother appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

