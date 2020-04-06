https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-hating-late-night-hosts-colbert-kimmel-fallon-co-host-coronavirus-benefit-show-world-health-organization/

A “virtual” concert benefiting the World Health Organization co-hosted by Trump-hating late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will be streamed and broadcast on April 18, organizer Global Citizen announced Monday. The show is being curated in coordination with Lady Gaga and is scheduled to feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and many others.

One World Together at Home concert promo graphic.

Excerpts from the Global Citizen press release announcing the concert:

As the world unites to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) have announced the One World: Together At Home global special in support of the fight against COVID-19. The special will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, with additional international broadcasters including beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE. The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work. One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. Announcing the global broadcast during the WHO’s press briefing on Monday, Lady Gaga confirmed that $35 million has already been raised over the past seven days to support the WHO’s efforts. “It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” she said. “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.” …Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the global special will feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. …The broadcast will also be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show; meanwhile, friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take urgent action against COVID-19. The WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund has already achieved huge impact around the world. As of the latest details provided by the WHO last week, the organization has shipped personal protective equipment (PPE) to 75 countries, including more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 face masks, 873,000 gloves, 85,000 gowns, 15,000 goggles, and 24,000 face shields. It has also sent 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 126 countries, and set up multilingual online courses that have reached 176,000 responders so far.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

The irony of three white American men leading a ‘one world’ progressive event has apparently been lost on the organizers. Expect that to be corrected soon with the addition of someone like the Trump-hating South African host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

