https://thehill.com/homenews/media/491328-trump-lashes-out-at-nyt-wapost-amid-criticism-of-coronavirus-response

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his ‘legal obligations’ Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: ‘I hear him complaining all the time’ MORE railed against the New York Times and Washington Post amid criticism from each of the publications regarding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the two publications “Fake News sources of information” and “bad for America.”

Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

“Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better,” Trump tweeted to his more than 76 million followers. “I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear what prompted the president’s tweet, but two opinion pieces published Monday in the Times and Post, respectively, are particularly scathing.

“Has Anyone Found Trump’s Soul? Anyone?” reads a headline opinion piece by the Times’ Frank Bruni.

“He’s not rising to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s shriveling into nothingness,” the sub-headline adds.

“The worst president. Ever,” reads the headline from Max Boot in The Washington Post.

The White House cancelled subscriptions to both newspapers in October 2019,

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no plans to renew them,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamOAN says it will attend briefing as White House guest after violating social distancing rules UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus White House press secretary to return to work after negative virus test MORE told The Hill on Oct. 22.

“We don’t even want it in the White House anymore,” Trump later Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity blasts criticism of Fox News: ‘I have taken this seriously’ California governor responds to Nunes on canceling school: ‘We’ll continue to listen to the experts’ 74 journalism professors accuse Fox News of spreading coronavirus misinformation MORE regarding the Times. “We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake.”

Trump’s approval on his handling of the coronavirus crisis stands at 49.8 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics index of major polls, with disapproval at 47.7 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

