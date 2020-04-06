https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/captain-pandemic-navy-secretary/2020/04/06/id/961655

President Donald Trump said he would weigh in on disgraced Capt. Brett Crozier’s Navy status and the acting Navy secretary’s stinging rebuke of the aircraft carrier captain who was relieved of command after raising the alarm over the spread of the coronavirus on his ship.

“I am going to get involved and see what’s going on there,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus task force daily press briefing Monday evening.

Capt. Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was ousted last week after writing a memo pleading for assistance with the coronavirus outbreak on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which was sidelined in Guam.

The memo then found its way into news reports.

On Monday, according to CNN and other news organizations, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, in an audio address to the Roosevelt’s crew, said Crozier was “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.”

He also accused the former commander of a “betrayal of trust.”

Trump said Monday it was “a mistake to send the letter” and that it showed “weakness.”

“It’s unfair to the families of the people on the ship,” Trump said of the nuclear carrier overseas.

But he added: “I’m not looking to destroy a person’s life.” He said he had reviewed Crozier’s Navy record and “it looks to me like he’s an outstanding guy.”

Trump proved to be far more critical of the disgraced captain than the remarks by Modly, but he said he was hear from both parties soon.

Commander Criticized

Trump also praised Modly as a “highly respected man,” and said he would discuss the matter with Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“I like to solve problems,” the president said. “Maybe we could solve it easily.”

Modly announced the decision to relieve Crozier of command last Thursday, criticizing the way he had expressed his concerns and saying the officer let the stress of the outbreak, which affected more than 100 crew members, “overwhelm his ability to act professionally.”

The memo, which Navy leaders say was sent via unsecured email and distributed broadly outside the chain of command, “created a little bit of panic on the ship,” and “misrepresented the facts of what was going on on the ship as well,” Modly said. “It raised alarm bells unnecessarily.”

Citing an “ongoing and accelerating” danger on board the carrier, Crozier sent his Navy superiors the memo pleading, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.”

He called for removing all but a skeleton crew from the carrier, where sailors are in close quarters, so they can be isolated and tested.

Modly suggested the captain’s move “jeopardized the national security interests of the United States” and the Navy was already in the process of addressing Crozier’s concerns when he sent his message. He added Crozier failed to discuss the concerns in the memo with his commanding officer, who was also on board the Roosevelt.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a Navy veteran, said in a statement Monday that Modly should be dismissed because his “remarks to the crew show that he is in no way fit to lead our Navy through this trying time.”

