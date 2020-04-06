https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/u-k-s-boris-johnson-intensive-care-coronavirus-symptoms-worsen/

(CNBC) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened over the course of hours Monday, according to a statement from the government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over the prime minister’s duties while Johnson is hospitalized, the government said.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

