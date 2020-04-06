https://www.theblaze.com/news/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-moved-to-intensive-care-following-covid-19-diagnosis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been

moved to an intensive care unit amid his fight against COVID-19.

Johnson announced last week that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but pledged to keep working as long as he was able.

What are the details?



Johnson, 55, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for treatment after his condition took a turn for the worse and he began running a fever and a persistent cough.

The hospital moved him to the intensive care unit on Monday.

A spokesperson for the British government told Bloomberg that Johnson remains conscious, but was taken to the intensive care unit in case he needed a ventilator to breathe.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened, and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” the spokesperson said.

According to reports, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “stand in” for Johnson, and running the country on an as-needed basis.

The BBC reported that a further statement from Downing Street reads, “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Raab added that there is an “incredibly strong team spirit” rallying for Johnson’s recovery.

Johnson is the first major world leader to contract COVID-19 and is the first to be hospitalized because of the virus.

What else?

On Monday, Johnson tweeted, “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

He added, “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

