The United States has reached a grim milestone in its fight against the CCP virus on Monday as more than 10,000 have died from COVID-19 across the nation.

That’s according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, who have been tracking the fatalities and case numbers since the virus began spreading in mainland China. As of Monday, more than 10,300 deaths have been reported in the United States, while more than 347,000 cases have been confirmed.

The death toll is higher than the number of battle deaths from six U.S. wars combined. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs (pdf) says that 9,961 soldiers died in all during the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War, and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. It doesn’t include other war-related deaths.

For the past several days, the United States has seen more than 1,000 deaths from the virus each day, although the governors of Washington and New York, respectively, have said that the outbreak might be reaching its peak in those states.

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we’ve seen,” Cuomo said in a news conference Monday, adding that the number of daily deaths in New York has been “effectively flat.”

It comes as top White House officials have warned that the next week or two will be especially harsh as the country tries to curb the spread of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus.

Medical workers approach a refrigerator truck being used as a morgue outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, on April 3, 2020. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Adams then called on states who have not issued stay-at-home orders to “give us a week, give us what you can so that we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week, and then let’s reassess.”

Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota have no statewide orders to stay at home, according to a map provided by The New York Times. Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, and South Carolina have at least one municipality with stay-at-home rules in effect.

White House CCP virus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx also warned Americans about the next two weeks.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” Birx said over the weekend. “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” she warned during a press conference.

Ahead of the expected surge in cases, officials across the country have attempted to increase hospital capacity by using sports facilities and convention centers for COVID-19 wards. The officials have also attempted to obtain required medical equipment such as ventilators, masks, and protective gear.

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump told a news conference that the viral storm will soon pass.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said, adding that a “horrific” period is ahead.

