A video verified by the Louisville Courier Journal in a Sunday report shows a man shoving three young females and “grabbing the neck” of an 18-year-old.

The altercation took place on Saturday in Norton Commons, Louisville, where the unidentified man confronted the girls about apparently not properly “social distancing.”

“The person who posted the video to Louisville’s Reddit.com page wrote that the man and a woman he was with confronted the group for failing to follow social-distancing guidelines designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” the Journal reported. “Three people who were there at the time of the incident confirmed this account.”

Authorities told the Journal that Eighth Division officers responded to the call on Saturday and a police report was filed.

The person who took the video, who asked to remain anonymous, said the man, along with a female he was with, fled the scene before cops arrived.

“The 18-year-old woman whose neck was grabbed was examined at the scene by medical personnel, the individual said, but did not require further treatment,” the Journal reported.

“The 27-second video shows a man and a woman confronting a group of young adults at the Norton Commons amphitheater,” the outlet explained. “The man talks momentarily before walking forward, shoving the young women and then going to the ground and grabbing another woman, who had knocked away the phone from the woman who was with him and was shooting her own video.”

While the available video clip cuts at that point, aftermath footage viewed by the Journal reportedly showed that “the man lets go of the woman after about four seconds of contact.”

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” said department spokeswoman Jessie Halladay. “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

As noted by The Daily Wire earlier this month, an elderly woman was reportedly punched in the face for not properly “social distancing” while waiting for non-COVID-19 related treatment at a New York City hospital. The 86-year-old, identified as Janie Marshall, died from her injuries hours later.

“Marshall was in the emergency room at the city-run Woodhull Medical Center when she was smacked in the face by a 32-year-old patient, who was awaiting psychiatric treatment and got out of her nearby bed to launch the unprovoked attack, sources said,” The New York Post reported.

The victim was “knocked off her feet and cracked her head on the floor,” sources claimed.

The unnamed alleged attacker, who has an apparent record of arrests, told a Health and Hospitals Corp. police officer that she punched the elderly woman because she “didn’t stay more than 6 feet away.”

“The alleged assailant was issued a summons for disorderly conduct by hospital police and left the hospital without being admitted,” the Post noted.

WATCH (warning: violent content):

