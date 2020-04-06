https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-one-sentence-biden-loses-train-thought-coughs-hand-touches-face-interview/

2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden stumbled his way through another interview on Monday.

After just one sentence, 77-year-old Joe Biden lost his train of thought, coughed into his hand then touched his face during his taped interview with the TODAY show.

“We’re gonna have to conduct the election on November 3rd — we did it — there, we, we have to make our democracy as well as dealing with disease *coughs* function *wipes his eyebrow* and we can do both,” Biden said.

WATCH:

WATCH: After one sentence, Joe Biden looses his train of thought and has to look down at his notes during his taped interview with the TODAY Show. pic.twitter.com/9DZ2yLhulm — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 7, 2020

Biden last week called on secretaries of state to begin securing remote ‘virtual’ voting capabilities “now” for the 2020 elections.

The Democrats are using the Coronavirus as an excuse to increase absentee ballot voting, ‘remote virtual voting’ and ballot harvesting which of course increases the chances of voter fraud because it breaks the chain of custody.

The Coronavirus is not only being used to impose strict “shelter-in” orders, crash the economy, increase unemployment and cause panic, it is being used as a pretext to increase absentee ballot voting and implement ‘virtual remote voting’ since the Dems have no chance at beating Trump.

