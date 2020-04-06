https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-disturbing-video-appears-to-show-justice-league-actor-ezra-miller-choking-a-woman

Actor Ezra Miller, who played “The Flash” in “Justice League” and will reprise the iconic superhero in an upcoming standalone movie, went viral over the weekend when video appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Take a look:

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

In the brief video at the Prikið Kaffihús establishment, Miller, wearing a red jacket, tells the woman ”Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

The woman appeared to be flippantly flailing her arms as a possible taunt. Miller then proceeded to choke her and push her to the ground as a man, presumably a friend, could be heard saying, “Whoa, Bro, Bro, Bro …”

The video, which has garnered over 5 million views, was at first met with skepticism as people speculated it was either a deepfake or joke. Variety later confirmed that the video was both authentic and serious.

“Despite confusion online over whether the video was a joke — with memes already emerging on Twitter, where Miller’s name has been trending — a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has confirmed to Variety that this was a serious altercation at the bar, and that the man, whom they identify as Miller, was escorted off the premises,” the entertainment outlet reported. “Variety has confirmed the incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a trendy bar in central Reykjavik that Miller frequents when he is in town.”

The altercation allegedly began when Miller, age 27, was confronted by a group of “pushy” fans. He was escorted off the premises shortly thereafter.

Ezra Miller rose to acting prominence in 2011 when he played a sociopathic teenager opposite Tilda Swinton in the thriller “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which was followed by his lauded performance in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, he described celebrities as being “mentally ill.”

“So, you’re a politician or you’re whoever, you’re just a celebrity with a fan club, like me,” he said. “You know? And we’re all probably mentally ill. I watch television or the news and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s my people. Were all mentally ill together. Cool.’”

In the same interview, he expanded upon his outspoken queer identity, which means he “barely” even identifies as a human.

“Yeah, absolutely. Which is to say, I don’t identify. Like, f**k that,” he said. “Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”

He also described a #MeToo moment of his own wherein an executive tried to give him alcohol while underage.

“They gave me wine and I was underaged,” he recalled. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters. It’s a great f**kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That s**t’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f***ing survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.”

